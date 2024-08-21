The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to announce significant arrests through Project Beacon, known as the tow truck task force.

TPS Chief Myron Demkiw will be at Wednesday’s 11 a.m. press conference along with Staff Superintendent Joe Matthews and Staff Superintendent Kelly Skinner.

Last month, Demkiw pledged to address tow-truck-related gun violence after more than half a dozen incidents in 48 hours over the Canada Day long weekend in the city’s east end that investigators believed were related to conflicts within the tow truck industry.

News of the investigation came just days after TPS announced the formation of its tow truck task force.

At the time, authorities said there had been an alarming increase in violence connected to the tow truck industry, noting there has been a 74 per cent year-over-year increase in shootings and firearm discharges. In most of those instances, there were no reports of physical injuries.