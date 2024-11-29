Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces.

SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a recall of all cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 due to potential salmonella contamination.

According to the company, the cucumbers were shipped and sold in retail outlets in Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

The cucumbers were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that reads “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

“SunFed initiated this recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024,” read a statement released by the company. “No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implcated in this recall.”

The CFIA says it is conducting its own investigation but made no mention if any illnesses have been reported in Canada.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. They can be returned to the point of purchase or simply thrown out.