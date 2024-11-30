Woman struck by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Midtown.

Officers were called to the area of Chatsworth Drive and Yonge Street just south of Lawrence Avenue West before 6:00 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Photos from the scene show a black SUV with front-end damage from a traffic barrier. The driver’s airbag also appears to have been deployed.

No other details were released.