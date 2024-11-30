Woman struck by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto

Photo from the scene of a collision in Midtown. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 30, 2024 8:20 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2024 8:21 pm.

Toronto police say a woman is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Midtown.

Officers were called to the area of Chatsworth Drive and Yonge Street just south of Lawrence Avenue West before 6:00 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Photos from the scene show a black SUV with front-end damage from a traffic barrier. The driver’s airbag also appears to have been deployed.

No other details were released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power
Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power

A blast of winter weather delivered a "rude awakening" to parts of Ontario, an Environment Canada meteorologist said, as some communities dug out from nearly a metre of snow on Saturday with more to come.  Snow...

2h ago

Trump calls meeting with Trudeau 'productive' amid stiff tariff threat
Trump calls meeting with Trudeau 'productive' amid stiff tariff threat

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump called his meeting with Justin Trudeau productive and said the prime minister made a commitment to work with the United States to end the drug crisis amid the...

4h ago

Toronto man accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures
Toronto man accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures

Toronto police have charged a 29-year-old man who allegedly pretended to be a surgeon and performed cosmetic procedures on multiple women, without any known qualifications. Investigators say the man...

2h ago

Parkside Dr. speed camera vandalized for second time in a month
Parkside Dr. speed camera vandalized for second time in a month

For the second time in a month, a speed camera aimed at catching speeding drivers along a dangerous stretch of Parkside Drive has been vandalized. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power
Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power

A blast of winter weather delivered a "rude awakening" to parts of Ontario, an Environment Canada meteorologist said, as some communities dug out from nearly a metre of snow on Saturday with more to come.  Snow...

2h ago

Trump calls meeting with Trudeau 'productive' amid stiff tariff threat
Trump calls meeting with Trudeau 'productive' amid stiff tariff threat

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump called his meeting with Justin Trudeau productive and said the prime minister made a commitment to work with the United States to end the drug crisis amid the...

4h ago

Toronto man accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures
Toronto man accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures

Toronto police have charged a 29-year-old man who allegedly pretended to be a surgeon and performed cosmetic procedures on multiple women, without any known qualifications. Investigators say the man...

2h ago

Parkside Dr. speed camera vandalized for second time in a month
Parkside Dr. speed camera vandalized for second time in a month

For the second time in a month, a speed camera aimed at catching speeding drivers along a dangerous stretch of Parkside Drive has been vandalized. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto prepares for unofficial start to winter ahead of Sunday's snow
Toronto prepares for unofficial start to winter ahead of Sunday's snow

As places north of the GTA prepare to dig out of a major dumping of snow this weekend, as Rhianne Campbell reports, the city of Toronto is preparing itself.
2:29
All arenas shutdown in Richmond Hill due to strike by City workers
All arenas shutdown in Richmond Hill due to strike by City workers

All Arenas across Richmond Hill are shut down - putting a full stop on hockey and other ice sports. Shauna Hunt with the latest on a labour dispute that appears to have no end in sight.
2:40
East Scarborough Storefront helping develop resident-led initiatives
East Scarborough Storefront helping develop resident-led initiatives

As 'Your Community' tours Kingston Galloway Orton Park, Nick Westoll visits East Scarborough Storefront. The non-profit has various services to support neighbourhood residents, but the organization's main goal is to support resident-led initiatives.
2:51
Snow squalls coming to the GTA
Snow squalls coming to the GTA

Significant winter conditions are making their way to the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:33
Flurries on the way in GTA
Flurries on the way in GTA

The first real taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven day forecast.

More Videos