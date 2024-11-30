Woman struck by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Posted November 30, 2024 8:20 pm.
Last Updated November 30, 2024 8:21 pm.
Toronto police say a woman is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Midtown.
Officers were called to the area of Chatsworth Drive and Yonge Street just south of Lawrence Avenue West before 6:00 p.m.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Photos from the scene show a black SUV with front-end damage from a traffic barrier. The driver’s airbag also appears to have been deployed.
No other details were released.