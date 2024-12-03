Just in time for the holiday shopping rush — a Canada Post strike and subway closures.

The latter will see no subway service between St. Clair West and King stations for the second straight weekend in a row to accommodate track work.

The TTC says staff will be on hand to assist, and shuttle buses will be running.

“Dupont, Museum, Queen’s Park, St Patrick, and Osgoode stations will be closed,” the TTC noted on its website.

“All other subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase PRESTO fares, tickets and connect to surface routes. Regular service will resume Monday, Dec. 9, by 6 a.m.”

The TTC says extra Wheel-Trans buses will also operate between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations for customers requiring assistance.

There will also be a full subway closure between York Mills and St. Clair stations on the following weekend.