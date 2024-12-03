Major stretch of TTC subway line to close for second straight weekend

A TTC subway car is seen
A TTC subway car is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 3, 2024 9:45 am.

Just in time for the holiday shopping rush — a Canada Post strike and subway closures.

The latter will see no subway service between St. Clair West and King stations for the second straight weekend in a row to accommodate track work.

The TTC says staff will be on hand to assist, and shuttle buses will be running.

“Dupont, Museum, Queen’s Park, St Patrick, and Osgoode stations will be closed,” the TTC noted on its website.

“All other subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase PRESTO fares, tickets and connect to surface routes. Regular service will resume Monday, Dec. 9, by 6 a.m.”

The TTC says extra Wheel-Trans buses will also operate between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations for customers requiring assistance.

There will also be a full subway closure between York Mills and St. Clair stations on the following weekend.

Top Stories

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, auditor general report finds
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, auditor general report finds

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place Redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

breaking

17m ago

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

16h ago

Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured
Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after four male suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store at a Richmond Hill mall on Monday afternoon. Officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m....

4h ago

Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine
Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine

Two men from Ontario were arrested and charged after police in Illinois seized more than $40 million in suspected cocaine. Illinois State Police said a trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection...

37m ago

