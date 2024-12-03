Ontario communities hit by weekend storm should brace for more snow: Environment Canada

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2024 12:46 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 12:49 pm.

Some Ontario communities still digging out after a severe storm last weekend should brace for round two as snow squalls coming off the Great Lakes are expected to bring heavy snow to a swath of the province over the coming days.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts for regions along the shores of Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including some areas battered by the recent storm.

The agency says Sault Ste. Marie, one of the communities hardest hit by last weekend’s intense squalls, is part of a stretch that’s expected to see close to 30 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening, which it says could then trigger power outages. 

It says blowing snow off Lake Huron and the Georgian Bay could dump up to 60 cm on nearby communities between tonight and Wednesday evening before moving further south.

Communities on the eastern shore of the Georgian Bay bore the brunt of last weekend’s storm, and one town in the Muskoka region remains under a state of emergency after it was buried under more than a metre of snow.

Ontario Provincial Police extended a closure of Highway 11 on Sunday between Orillia and Huntsville after hundreds of drivers were stranded, but now say the lanes have fully reopened.

Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the heavy snow is the result of an Alberta clipper making its way through Ontario and gaining moisture as it travels over the Great Lakes.

“The system itself will be out of Ontario probably late Thursday, but in behind that, it’s going to be bringing in more cold air, similar to what we saw last weekend across Georgian Bay and Lake Huron,” he said.

“So that cold air in behind the Alberta clipper is going to cause more lake effect snow squalls for those same or similar areas already hit last weekend.”

While those communities aren’t completely out of the woods yet, “hopefully that’s enough time for a decent amount of recovery before they’re impacted by snow yet again,” he said.

