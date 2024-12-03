Pascal Siakam’s PS43 Foundation: Giving back, no matter the jersey

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP).

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 3, 2024

Even though Pascal Siakam is now playing for the Indiana Pacers, his heart is still very much in Toronto.

This week, as his new team faces the Raptors, Siakam took the opportunity to come back to the city that shaped him, and he brought his foundation along for the ride. Before the game, he hosted an event for the Data Dunkers program, an incredible initiative that combines basketball and data science.

For Siakam, giving back to Toronto is more than just a feel-good gesture, it’s personal. He spent eight years with the Raptors, and that time has shaped him in ways that go far beyond basketball.

At the Data Dunkers event, Siakam was visibly moved by how the kids lit up as they presented their projects, mixing coding with basketball knowledge. It was a reminder of his own journey, from the streets of Douala to the NBA, and why he’s so passionate about helping the next generation.

“It’s amazing,” Siakam said with a smile, reflecting on how the kids reacted. “You do things from the heart, hoping they make an impact, but seeing it in person, wow! The one thing I wanted to do when I left Toronto was to keep making a difference in the community. I grew up here, so it’s part of me, it’s part of who I am.”

Even though he’s now a Pacer, Siakam makes it a priority to stay connected to Toronto and the community that helped raise him. His foundation is thriving, giving kids in the city the kind of opportunities he didn’t have when he was their age.

One of the best moments at the Data Dunkers event was when the students presented their projects, showing off their skills in coding and data analysis. It was clear how much these young people had learned and Siakam couldn’t help but feel proud.

“They’re definitely way smarter than I was at their age,” he laughed. “From people skills to standing up in front of everyone and talking, that’s something I wasn’t comfortable with when I was younger. And the things they’re learning — coding, data analysis — those are skills I couldn’t have dreamed of at their age. That’s why we’re doing this to give them the tools to succeed.”

A few days before the Toronto event, Siakam awarded a scholarship to a deserving student from Cameroon at the University of New Brunswick. This scholarship is part of Siakam’s broader goal to help students from his home country pursue higher education abroad — something he knows all too well, having gone through that same struggle.

“I know how hard it is,” Siakam said, “I remember what my parents had to do to send me to college in the U.S. It took everything they had. So if we can take some of that pressure off a kid who wants to learn something new, that’s what I hope. I hope it gives them some peace of mind so they can focus on their education and come back to make a difference not just in their community, but in the world.”

Siakam’s PS43 Foundation has come a long way since its launch in 2021. What started as an idea to help kids in Toronto has now grown into a nationwide effort, impacting youth across Canada. 

“It’s surreal, to be honest,” Siakam said, reflecting on how much the foundation has grown. “You have these ideas, and you hope to make a difference, but to see it happen in real time is amazing. The best part is seeing the kids, hearing how excited they are about what they’re learning. It motivates me to do more. Every time I see something like this, I think, ‘How can I do more? How can I help even more people?’ ”

Through his PS43 Foundation, Siakam continues to make a lasting impact on communities across Canada, proving that his dedication to youth education and mentorship transcends any uniform.

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

1h ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

55m ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

34m ago

Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says
Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government spent three times the amount of money on government advertising in the last fiscal year as it did the year before – the highest amount ever – and...

9m ago

