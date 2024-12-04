Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers

Travellers make their way through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Nov. 14, 2022
Travellers make their way through Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2024 12:04 pm.

Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.

Starting Jan. 3, the country’s largest airline says passengers who opt for its basic fare on trips within North America and to sun destinations will have to check any duffel bags, rollers and large backpacks for a fee.

A small personal item such as a purse or laptop bag will be allowed on board for free, as will strollers and mobility aids.

The airline also says lower-tier customers will have to pay if they want to change the seat assigned to them at check-in, a policy it had suspended just two days after implementation amid backlash from travellers earlier this year.

The moves mark a shift toward a budget carrier-style offering from Canada’s flagship airline, which has relied increasingly on ancillary fees for formerly bundled services.

Air Canada says the changes align its fare structure with similar ticket options from other Canadian carriers and “better distinguish its fare brands.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, and investigators are offering financial rewards to anyone with information about their whereabouts. Number...

0m ago

Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?
Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?

Toronto's downtown core is clogged with Uber and Lyft vehicles, and many of them are driving around without customers, contributing to pollution and the crippling congestion that plagues the city. That's...

1h ago

TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders
TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders

To stem the loss of wealth, the TTC is going stealth. Battling massive losses from fare evasion the TTC announced on Wednesday that plain clothes fare inspectors have started patrolling the transit...

5m ago

Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect
Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect

Toronto and other communities across southern Ontario will be impacted by snowfall as Environment Canada warns of messy morning and evening commutes with a winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow...

3h ago

Top Stories

Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Here is an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, and investigators are offering financial rewards to anyone with information about their whereabouts. Number...

0m ago

Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?
Should Toronto put a cap on ride-share vehicles?

Toronto's downtown core is clogged with Uber and Lyft vehicles, and many of them are driving around without customers, contributing to pollution and the crippling congestion that plagues the city. That's...

1h ago

TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders
TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders

To stem the loss of wealth, the TTC is going stealth. Battling massive losses from fare evasion the TTC announced on Wednesday that plain clothes fare inspectors have started patrolling the transit...

5m ago

Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect
Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect

Toronto and other communities across southern Ontario will be impacted by snowfall as Environment Canada warns of messy morning and evening commutes with a winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday

Snow in the forecast has the potential to slow down the morning and evening commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

17h ago

1:25
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place

Mayor Olivia Chow campaigned on opposing the development of Ontario Place and then muted her criticism in return for a massive funding deal from the province. Alan Carter gets reaction from City Hall to the scathing Auditor General report.

18h ago

1:42
Gala for hundreds of Childrens' Breakfast Club kids
Gala for hundreds of Childrens' Breakfast Club kids

The children's breakfast clubs help feed hundred of students everyday across the GTA.  Today they celebrated their spirit of caring and sharing with a big gala for all the kids.  Audra Brown was there for the event.

19h ago

2:29
Pacers' Siakam's lasting impacting Canada through his charitable work
Pacers' Siakam's lasting impacting Canada through his charitable work

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Indiana Pacers' star Pascal Siakam about his foundations latest work in Canada and how he will continue to make an impact in the country no matter what jersey he is wearing on the court.

23h ago

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.
More Videos