Several suspects in custody after Markham jewellery store robbery

A witness captured video of a brazen jewellery store robbery at a mall in Markham on Wednesday. Six suspects are in custody, and others remain at large.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 4, 2024 2:59 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2024 4:42 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators say several suspects are in custody and others remain at large after a wild smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery in Markham on Wednesday afternoon that was captured on video by stunned shoppers.

YRP says the robbery took place just after 12 p.m. at a store in the McCowan Road and Highway 7 area.

Videos posted to social media show numerous suspects smashing the front windows at Lukfook Jewellery in Markville Shopping Centre and grabbing items that were on display.

Police say the suspects were seen smashing glass cases with hammers to steal items.

Investigators say a foot pursuit followed and a number of suspects were apprehended. An unknown number of suspects managed to get away.

A suspect vehicle — a Honda Civic — rear-ended another vehicle while attempting to escape, Constable Kevin Nebrija said.

Two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

“No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery, but as the suspects were fleeing they crashed into a vehicle and two occupants of the victim’s car were taken to hospital as a precaution,” a YRP spokesperson said.

Six suspects, including two who were arrested in a nearby restaurant bathroom, are currently in custody, with more outstanding, the spokesperson said.

“We do not yet have information regarding those arrested,” the spokesperson added. “While charges will be laid, it’s too early to speak to exactly what charges the accused parties will face.”

It’s the latest in a series of similar robberies at GTA jewellery stores.

On Monday afternoon, four suspects robbed the Peoples Jewellers store in Hillcrest Mall, smashing display cases and escaping to awaiting getaway vehicle driven by a fifth suspect.

“One suspect assaulted an employee, while the three other suspects smashed open jewellery display cases,” a police release states. “The suspects stole a quantity of jewellery and fled to an awaiting Nissan Maxima. The vehicle has since been recovered.”

similar crime was committed at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, where multiple suspects entered a jewellery store on Saturday afternoon and began smashing the display cases before making off with an unknown quantity of items.

Constable Nebrija said there’s no evidence that the separate robberies are connected, even though they share similarities.

“We can understand the level of fear that this can cause,” he said.

