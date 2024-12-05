‘Blame inflation’: Infrastructure Minister defends ballooning costs at Ontario Place

Ontario’s Infrastructure Minister is defending the government’s Ontario Place redevelopment plan after the auditor general released a scathing report that showed costs to redevelop the former waterfront attraction have ballooned to almost $2 billion. Kinga Surma says don’t blame the government, blame inflation.

“Faced with current economic conditions and market conditions we know that everything is more expensive,” said Surma while addressing questions in the legislature on Thursday.

Auditor General Shelley Spence’s report found that Ontario Place is costing almost six times what the government initially said it would, in part due to the decision to move and build a new science centre at the lakefront attraction.

“I mean, honestly, the minister’s response today now that she’s finally come to respond to the auditor general’s report is so disappointing,” said Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

“It was bad enough when they said it was going to cost a few hundred million dollars, now that it’s ballooned over $2 billion its unacceptable,” said Green Party Leader Mike Schriner.

“Two billion dollars more! That’s outrageous,” echoed Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie. “The minister hasn’t done her homework, she’s obviously not fit for the role and should be resigning.”

“I am not going anywhere,” Surma replied to applause from government members.

Surma did not address the auditor general’s findings that the redevelopment process was “not fair, transparent or accountable” and may have benefitted certain bidders or that the cost of the new science centre had escalated to more than $700 million. She did not take questions from reporters outside the legislature.