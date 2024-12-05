A man is dead, and a second man is in critical condition following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Paramedics tell CityNews a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second male victim, around 25 years old, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately provided, and there is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.