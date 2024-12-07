Police warn of telephone scam where caller is impersonating Toronto police officers

Toronto police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which someone is pretending to be a Toronto police officer and requesting personal information.

Police say the caller ID shows a phone number of 416-808-3300, which is the correct phone number for 33 Division, however, they say the calls are not originating from the Toronto Police Service.

The caller claims they are a police officer and are investigating fraudulent activity and to contact the Chinese authorities.

Police believe the suspect is attempting to obtain personal information for fraudulent purposes.

The Toronto Police Service is advising the public to avoid falling into this trap by asking the caller for their name and badge number and to call the police directly to confirm whether it is a legitimate call.