Three-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Caledon that killed one person and injured four others.

Officers say the crash happened just before midnight on Friday near Highway 10 and Old School Road.

According to police, a 44-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two individuals from the second vehicle were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries and two other people from the third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Highway 10 between King Street and Old School Road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

The cause of the collision has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.