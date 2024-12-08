Man wanted in theft of cellphone equipment worth $36K

Photo of Tylor Duhamel
Photo of Tylor Duhamel wanted in connection with the theft of $35,000 worth of cellphone equipment. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 8, 2024 10:06 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with $35,000 worth of stolen cellphone equipment.

Investigators say a man was seen breaking into a business in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area around 9:45 p.m. on September 22. The man allegedly removed several cellphones and accessories before fleeing the area on foot.

Police say the man returned to the same retail store at 2:46 a.m. and removed several more accessories before fleeing the scene.

Police say 29-year-old Tylor Duhamel of Toronto is wanted on two counts of break and enter and three counts of breach of probation.

Duhamel is described as six feet tall, 181 pounds with a thin build, black spiked hair, brown eyes and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange Edmonton Oilers jersey, black pants and white running shoes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, man in custody following east end shooting
Woman dead, man in custody following east end shooting

One woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in the east end on Sunday night. Police were called to a residence on Jones Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. for...

11m ago

Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto
Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for areas north of Toronto. Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation to Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Caledon, Northern...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim
Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon. Officers received a call for “unknown...

8h ago

Rapper Jay-Z denies accusations he raped a 13-year-old in connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Rapper Jay-Z denies accusations he raped a 13-year-old in connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper Jay-Z says a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping an underaged girl more than two decades ago is nothing more than a "blackmail" attempt. A federal lawsuit filed in October by a Texas-based attorney...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, man in custody following east end shooting
Woman dead, man in custody following east end shooting

One woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in the east end on Sunday night. Police were called to a residence on Jones Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. for...

11m ago

Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto
Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for areas north of Toronto. Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation to Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Caledon, Northern...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim
Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon. Officers received a call for “unknown...

8h ago

Rapper Jay-Z denies accusations he raped a 13-year-old in connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Rapper Jay-Z denies accusations he raped a 13-year-old in connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper Jay-Z says a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping an underaged girl more than two decades ago is nothing more than a "blackmail" attempt. A federal lawsuit filed in October by a Texas-based attorney...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Swap out the shovels for umbrellas to start the week
Swap out the shovels for umbrellas to start the week

Mild temperatures mean rain for most of the GTA on Monday except for areas to the north and east which could see mixed precipitation in the form of freezing rain throughout most of the day.

3h ago

2:34
Temperatures warming throughout the week
Temperatures warming throughout the week

Cloudy Sunday as heavy rain comes to the GTA on Monday.
4:07
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA

Rhianne Campbell spoke to one expert who says a holistic approach is necessary to tackle this type of organized crime.
2:11
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity

With food insecurity at an all-time high, Second Harvest held their annual Helping Hands holiday event, to ensure that no family goes hungry this holiday season. As Catalina Gillies explains, it’s not only a way for the organization to give back but

2h ago

2:39
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus

The escalating conflict in Syria continue to grow -- as rebels carry on marching across the country. We take a look at the latest movements from both sides -- and how civilians are managing amid the surging civil unrest. 

2h ago

More Videos