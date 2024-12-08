Man wanted in theft of cellphone equipment worth $36K

Toronto police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with $35,000 worth of stolen cellphone equipment.

Investigators say a man was seen breaking into a business in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area around 9:45 p.m. on September 22. The man allegedly removed several cellphones and accessories before fleeing the area on foot.

Police say the man returned to the same retail store at 2:46 a.m. and removed several more accessories before fleeing the scene.

Police say 29-year-old Tylor Duhamel of Toronto is wanted on two counts of break and enter and three counts of breach of probation.

Duhamel is described as six feet tall, 181 pounds with a thin build, black spiked hair, brown eyes and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange Edmonton Oilers jersey, black pants and white running shoes.