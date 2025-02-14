Driver charged in November hit-and-run that killed man, 71, in Scarborough

Police said 45-year-old Meng Qian of Toronto was arrested on Thursday. He's facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident/fatality, failing to stop at the scene of an accident/giving name and careless driving causing death. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 14, 2025 10:19 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 10:29 am.

A driver is facing charges in a Scarborough hit-and-run that resulted in a 71-year-old man’s death last November.

Toronto police officers were called to the scene at McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy Road just before midnight on Nov. 21, 2024.

Investigators say a 71-year-old man was walking eastbound on McNicoll Avenue in the south crosswalk at Kennedy Road when the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade turned left onto Kennedy and struck him.

The driver fled the scene.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries and, on Nov. 23, 2024, died in hospital.

Police said 45-year-old Meng Qian of Toronto was arrested on Thursday.

He’s facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident/fatality, failing to stop at the scene of an accident/giving name and careless driving causing death.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

