Work to replace century-old water main to close downtown intersection for 4 months

The replacement of a century-old water main and streetcar tracks at the foot of Bathurst Street will force a diversion of two TTC routes for the next four months.

Starting Monday, the City plans to begin work on replacing a 105-year-old water main at Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West. At the same time, the TTC will take advantage of that work to replace streetcar tracks in the area which will impact both the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst routes.

Transit officials say until June 21, the 511 Bathurst streetcars will run from Bathurst Station to King Street West at Spadina Avenue. Transit users wanting to go further south will need to take the 511B replacement buses that will run from Queen Street West down to the Exhibition Loop.

As well, the 509 Harbourfront streetcars will run between Union Station and Spadina Avenue only until March 29. Commuters can then transfer to the 509B replacement bus which goes all the way to Exhibition Loop. Then on March 30, the 509 streetcar will be suspended until June 21. Commuters are asked to take the 510A Spadina streetcar to travel between Union Station and Spadina Avenue.

Map of TTC streetcar diversions during construction at the Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard intersection. TTC/HO

During construction, TTC crews will be working 24/7, specifically during the new rail installation to preserve the integrity and quality of the new rail and concrete.

“We appreciate that construction and route diversions can be challenging, and we are making every effort to ensure that customers are aware of the upcoming diversions, as well as know how to use alternate routes to get to their destinations,” TTC CEO Greg Percy said in a statement.

Drivers will also be impacted by the construction work with Bathurst Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard from February 18 to March 3.

Bathurst will then be closed to southbound traffic between Housey Street and Lake Shore Boulevard from March 3 to mid-April.

City officials say the work will take place in phases in an effort to keep traffic moving and avoid a full closure of the Bathurst-Lake Shore intersection.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.