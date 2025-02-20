4 in 10 Canadians to feel increased pride with win tonight over U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Canada fans cheer on their team as they take to the ice ahead of their 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game against the United States in Montreal on Feb. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By John Marchesan

Posted February 20, 2025 12:41 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 12:48 pm.

The latest chapter in the Canada-USA hockey rivalry goes Thursday night as the two teams square off in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off and a new poll finds most Canadians would view a win tonight to be even more significant, given the current political climate.

A new Rogers survey finds roughly 60 per cent are aware of the tournament and four in 10 say a win will increase their pride in Canada.

The survey also found more than three-quarters of Canadians believe hockey is core to Canada’s national identity and that national pride is deeply intertwined with the sport.

U.S. President Donald Trump has stoked resentment in Canada by threatening sweeping tariffs on Canadian products and repeatedly suggesting the U.S. should absorb Canada as a state.

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump said he spoke with the American team, adding he would be watching and that “if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome.”

Canada will be looking to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Americans in the round-robin portion of the tournament last weekend in a game that featured three fights in the first nine seconds. More than nine million Canadians tuned in to watch that game and a similar audience is expected for tonight’s final which airs on Sportsnet and streams on Sportsnet+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The survey, commissioned by Rogers, was conducted by Sago among gen pop Canadians, in both English and French, between February 14 and 19, 2025. The sample size was 1,015 with a margin of error of ±3% 19 times out of 20.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.

