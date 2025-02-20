Weekend need-to-know: Winter Stations takes over Woodbine Beach

Outdoors or indoors, there are lots of activities to get you out of the house this weekend after most of Toronto was snowed in last week.

Woodbine Beach Winter Stations

The 11th annual Winter Stations exhibit is currently on at Woodbine Beach. It started on Family Day and runs until March 16.

Each year, the Winter Stations exhibit invites artists from around the world to create temporary installations that transform lifeguard stations along the city’s beaches into interactive works of art.

Four to six winners are chosen every year to display their art.

This year’s theme is Dawn and “will explore the moments of profound change that redefine and shape our existence, highlighting the delicate process of shedding old layers to emerge as something new.”

Outdoor Adventure Show

Nature lovers can get a taste of summer with the Outdoor Adventure Show, happening this weekend at the International Centre in Mississauga.

Forget about the cold and snow and take advantage of pre-season deals on the latest outdoor gear and travel experiences from over 300 exhibitors. There will also be over 100 adventure presentations to help plan your next trip.

The show runs through Sunday until 5 p.m.

Tickets and vendor details are available on their website.

Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival

Brave the cold this weekend to hoist a pint at the annual Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival. Tickets are still available for the festival outside Steam Whistle Brewing which features samples from breweries, wineries, cideries and non-alcoholic vendors from across Ontario.

Don your favourite retro ski gear for a chance to win a costume prize as well. It’s happening this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with early entry at 11 a.m.

Details about vendors and tickets can be found on their website.

Toronto sports this weekend

Lots of action at Scotiabank Arena and the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto this weekend. The Maple Leafs will get things started with their first game back after the 4-Nations tournament. They’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Marlies will take on the Manitoba Moose on Sunday at the Coliseum with a special theme night, Celebrating Black Excellence. They will celebrate the Black voices that have transformed the sport of hockey and shaped the city’s culture. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

Finally, the Raptors will face off against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 23. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures

Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay, and until the end of the year, there will be no 510 service between Spadina Station and Union Station. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.

The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane until 2025 for condo construction and sewer installation.

University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.

University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027, at least four-and-a-half years.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

From Sunday, January 12 until the spring, one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to Queen Street East will be closed to accommodate work for the Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project. One eastbound and one westbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. One eastbound lane on Adelaide Street will be closed between Sumach Street and Eastern Avenue.

Lake Shore Boulevard is down to a single lane through Strachan, from Fort York Blvd to Ontario Place Blvd. Toronto Hydro is installing new electrical systems for the Ontario Place reconstruction and expansion. The lane restrictions will be in place until April 1st, 2025.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

For full traffic updates, click here.