Jean Perrin brand cheese recalled for E. coli: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2025 6:47 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2025 7:03 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled two kinds of Jean Perrin brand cheeses due to a possible pathogenic E. coli contamination.

The agency says the recall covers Jean Perrin brand Morbey de Scey and Raclette de Scey cheeses with expiry dates of June 3 and Oct. 3 in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories.

The agency also warns some cheeses may have been sold in smaller packages with or without a label and varying expiration dates by retailers.

The recall says not to consume, use, serve or distribute the recalled products and consumers are advised to throw away the cheeses or contact the retailer where they were sold.

Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make someone who consumes it sick, and symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

The agency says in severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage, or the illness can be fatal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press

