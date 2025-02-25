Wrong-way vehicle drives into construction site on Gardiner Expressway, falls through hole

A wrong-way driver on the Gardiner Expressway has driven into a construction site and through a hole on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the expressway just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of the wrong-way driver.

The vehicle was reportedly driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it drove into a construction site and fell through a hole, landing on Strachan Avenue below the Gardiner.

One patient reportedly has minor injuries.

A vehicle has fallen through a hole in a construction site on the Gardiner Expressway after driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. CITYNEWS/Michelle Mackey

More to come