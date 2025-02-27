Brampton rapper charged for alleged violent sexual assaults of youth

Police said 25-year-old Shevon McBean of Brampton faces four counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, two counts of sexual interference, forcible confinement, assault, and criminal harassment in the form of watching or besetting. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 27, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 11:33 am.

A 25-year-old rapper from Brampton is facing several charges in the alleged violent sexual assaults of a youth in Vaughan.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that on Oct. 25, 2024, officers learned that the victim had been sexually assaulted by the male suspect in June and July of 2024.

It’s alleged that the victim met the accused through a social media platform and communicated for approximately a year before arranging to meet in person.

Police said that during their first encounter, the man restrained the victim from leaving his home before violently sexually assaulting them. In a later meeting, he allegedly subjected the victim to both physical and sexual assault.

Investigators added that despite attempts made by the victim to cut off ties with the man, the accused criminally harassed them by sending videos of their mother walking outside of their home.

On Thursday, police said 25-year-old Shevon Mcbean of Brampton faces four counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, two counts of sexual interference, forcible confinement, assault, and criminal harassment in the form of watching or besetting.

Mcbean is a rapper and goes by the stage name “SG VERSACCE.”

Police released an image of the suspect as investigators believe there are additional victims.

