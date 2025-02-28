1 male arrested, 2nd suspect sought in stabbing near Church-Wellesley

Police have arrested one male and are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing near Toronto’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood that left one person with serious injuries.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Church and Maitland Streets just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived at the scene, they located one person who had been stabbed. Paramedics transported the person to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a male suspect was arrested nearby.

Investigators have a limited description of the second suspect, who they describe as male, Black, wearing black/red/blue jacket and black pants.

Two schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure while police searched the area, but those have since been lifted.