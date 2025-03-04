Checking in on our border plan, as U.S. tariffs come into effect

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been months since the federal government announced a $1.3-billion border security package in response to the Trump tariff threat.

But the President continues to attack Canada over what he claims is the flow of drugs and illegal immigration into the U.S., leading to the tariffs, which are now in effect.

Is the government doing enough to address illegal activity at the border? How big is the actual problem?

Host David Smith speaks with Christian Leuprecht, an expert on security and international crime and distinguished professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, about Canada’s border and what will happen next.