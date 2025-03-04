2 people injured in shooting at tow yard near The Stockyards

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 4, 2025 11:04 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 11:57 pm.

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting at a tow yard near The Stockyards.

Toronto police were called to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Both victims were found on the scene and transported to hospital. Toronto EMS tells CityNews both of the victims suffered serious injuries. One was non-life-threatening while EMS could not confirm the condition of the other victim.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan. No further details have been released.

