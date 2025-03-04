Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with up to 25 mm of rain on the way

Mild temperatures are expected in Toronto this week alongside some potentially heavy rain. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 4, 2025 5:12 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 7:49 am.

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement through Tuesday and Wednesday due to significant rain passing through southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms are also possible, with up to 25 millimetres of rain in the forecast.

“This rainfall, combined with melting snow and the limited ability of the frozen ground to absorb the rain may lead to localized flooding in low lying areas and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said.

Ontario started to emerge from the deep freeze on Monday, with a sudden warm-up driven by an approaching system from the U.S.

Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton and Kitchener are among the other local regions covered by the special weather statement.

“With a risk of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, local rainfall amounts in excess of 25 mm cannot be ruled out by Wednesday night,” Canada’s weather agency added.

Rain to hit hard on Wednesday in Toronto, GTA. Here’s when it’s expected to start

For Toronto, light rain is expected to fall on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. It will be light, however, before tapering off in the afternoon.

The washout is expected on Wednesday, as the rain will pick up overnight and become heavier by 5 a.m. and continue into late tomorrow night. Parts of cottage country, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could receive up to 30 mm of rain when it’s all said and done.

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement through Tuesday and Wednesday due to significant rain passing through southern Ontario. Photo: Unsplash.

“For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office,” Environment Canada wrote in its alert for Toronto.

Toronto’s daytime high for Tuesday will be 4 C, while Wednesday’s temperatures will reach the 5 C mark.

As the rain storm moves east out of the province on Thursday, temperatures will drop significantly, causing rainfall to transition into blowing snow across parts of southern and eastern Ontario. Torontonians will wake up to 1 C temperatures on Thursday, though it will feel more like -5.

Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day, and by 4 p.m. on Thursday, it will hit -4 C with a wind chill of -12. Colder-than-normal temperatures are expected in Toronto through the weekend but are forecasted to trend much milder next week.

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico take effect, as China takes aim at US farm exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday, putting global markets on edge and setting up costly retaliations by the United...

4m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged...

5m ago

'Thank you, Canada': Hundreds rally in Toronto for Ukraine after U.S. halts military aid

Hundreds of demonstrators took to Toronto's streets for a rally in support of Ukraine after the U.S. and President Donald Trump pulled all military aid for the country. A loud and clear message of "Stand...

1h ago

Trudeau says Trump's tariffs are 'unjustified,' vows that Canada will respond

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports set to kick in Tuesday are "unjustified" and vowed that Canada will retaliate with counter-tariffs and other...

11h ago

