An 18-year-old male is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Etobicoke last month.

He is the third suspect to be arrested in the deadly incident.

Toronto police officers were called to the East Mall and Rathburn Road area on Feb. 4. Two male victims were found at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where one of the males died of his injuries.

He was identified as Isaiah Fogah, 16, of Toronto. The other male victim who sustained serious injuries was 19 years old.

On March 1, investigators announced the arrests of Elliut Xavier Yera, 18, and Shamone Pompey-Thomas, 20, both of Toronto.

On Tuesday, police confirmed a third person had been arrested in Fogah’s fatal shooting. Taven Tinashe Cassoma, 18, of Toronto, was identified and charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

The 18-year-old is expected to appear in court this morning.