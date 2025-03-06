York police officer facing additional charges related to breach of trust investigation

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 6, 2025 11:26 am.

A York Regional Police officer is facing additional charges after failing to comply with the conditions of his release earlier this year.

Cst. Guangnan (Garry) Sun was charged with 23 counts of unauthorized use of a computer, two counts of breach of trust by a public officer and one of obstructing justice on January 15 following an investigation by the York Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau.

Sun was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions, and police say since then, he was found to have breached conditions of that release.

On March 5, Sun was charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. He appeared for a bail hearing on March 5 and was released from custody with additional conditions.

Sun has been with the York police force since August 2022, originally working out of 5 District before moving to the Community Resource Centre on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

Officials say anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Professional Standards Bureau.

The Bureau investigates public complaints as directed by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA) and conducts internal investigations as directed by the Chief of Police, including reviewing incidents that require the involvement of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

33m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

Peel Public Health reporting measles case amid outbreak of the virus in the province

Peel Public Health are warning residents of a confirmed measles case with a recent history of international travel amid the biggest outbreak of the virus in Ontario since 2008. The case was confirmed...

8m ago

