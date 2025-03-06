York police officer facing additional charges related to breach of trust investigation

A York Regional Police officer is facing additional charges after failing to comply with the conditions of his release earlier this year.

Cst. Guangnan (Garry) Sun was charged with 23 counts of unauthorized use of a computer, two counts of breach of trust by a public officer and one of obstructing justice on January 15 following an investigation by the York Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau.

Sun was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions, and police say since then, he was found to have breached conditions of that release.

On March 5, Sun was charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. He appeared for a bail hearing on March 5 and was released from custody with additional conditions.

Sun has been with the York police force since August 2022, originally working out of 5 District before moving to the Community Resource Centre on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

Officials say anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Professional Standards Bureau.

The Bureau investigates public complaints as directed by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA) and conducts internal investigations as directed by the Chief of Police, including reviewing incidents that require the involvement of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.