Canada set for World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina on home soil

Canada's Cyle Larin (9) has the ball kicked away by Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov (2) during first half World Cup Friendly soccer action in Edmonton on Monday, June 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 7:47 am.

Canada will play its first-ever FIFA World Cup game on home soil Friday afternoon when it takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium.

Canada will be in search of its first win in World Cup play, having failed to win in its only other appearances in 1986 and 2022.

Canada has never played Bosnia-Herzegovina in international play.

Captain Alphonso Davies was ruled out for today’s game due to a hamstring injury he is still recovering from. However, coach Jesse Marsch did say the Bayern Munich star is progressing well.

Meanwhile, defender Moïse Bombito will be available. 

His status for the tournament was unknown leading up to yesterday afternoon’s roster deadline, as he showed struggles in his recovery from a broken leg.

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