Remains found in Manitoba landfill confirmed to be murder victim Morgan Harris

A memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2025 8:52 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 9:53 pm.

WINNIPEG — RCMP say remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as belonging to the victim of a serial killer.

They say the family of Morgan Harris has been notified.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced last week that possible remains had been found during a search of the landfill.

The province says another set of remains was part of the recovery at the landfill, and more information would be provided as facts are confirmed.

“With heavy hearts, we acknowledge the confirmation that the remains of Morgan Beatrice Harris of Long Plain First Nation have been recovered at Prairie Green Landfill,” the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said in a statement Friday evening. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and nation as they face this unimaginable loss.”

A search of the landfill started in December for the remains of Harris and another murder victim, Marcedes Myran.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of murdering Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said the search “has always been about love—honouring Morgan, Marcedes, Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe (Buffalo Woman), Rebecca Contois, and all families still waiting for their loved ones to be brought home.”

“No family should have to search in this way, yet their loved ones stood firm in their truth and refused to be silenced,” they added. “It is through their love and determination that Morgan has been found.”

