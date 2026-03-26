Lawyers for Toronto cop accused in corruption probe ask court to review bail ruling

Toronto police service chief Myron Demkiw, left, is joined by York regional police chief Jim MacSween, centre, and YRP deputy chief Ryan Hogan at a press conference to announce the results of ‘Project South,’ a lengthy investigation into organized crime and corruption at York regional police headquarters in Aurora, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2026 3:04 pm.

Lawyers for a Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a corruption case that has rocked law enforcement in the region are asking the court to reconsider the decision to deny him bail.

Const. Timothy Barnhardt is one of eight active and retired Toronto police officers charged last month in an organized crime and corruption investigation led by York Regional Police.

Officials have said the probe uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.

Barnhardt, 56, faces 17 charges, the most of any of the officers accused in the investigation.

They include charges related to cocaine trafficking, bribery and weapons.

The evidence and arguments made at the bail hearing and today’s review proceedings are covered by a standard publication ban.

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Police investigators allege Barnhardt gave personal information to Brian Da Costa, a man suspected of several drug trafficking and bribery offences.

Da Costa, one of several suspects alleged to have sought confidential information from officers, is considered a “key figure” in a criminal network that includes international ties, investigators said. His bail review hearing has not yet been scheduled.

In addition to Da Costa, 18 other suspects were arrested in the investigation, including two youths.

Other Toronto police officers charged include Derek McCormick, Elias Mouawad, John Madeley Jr. and his father, retired constable John Madeley Sr., as well as Robert Black, Saurabjit Bedi and Carl Grellette.

When the charges were announced last month, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said the case shook the “very foundation” of public trust in the force.

The accused officers have been suspended and the chief said he would seek to have some of them suspended without pay, in line with policing laws.

Demkiw said officials have also asked the province’s policing inspector general to conduct an independent investigation.

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