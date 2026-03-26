Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala’s mom says UFC boss offering to fund care

VANCOUVER — The mother of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooting victim Maya Gebala says Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White has offered to pay for her daughter to be treated in California.

Cia Edmonds says 12-year-old Gebala, who suffered serious brain injuries in the mass shooting that claimed eight victims’ lives last month, is now stable enough to travel, although the plan remains “tentative.”

Edmonds says in a social media post on Wednesday that White has offered to pay for Gebala to be treated at a “top-tier” hospital in Los Angeles with an “extensive brain trauma clinic and more resources.”

Gebala’s name has previously been displayed inside the ring of a UFC match.

A spokesperson for the UFC in Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gebala is currently being cared for in BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, where Edmonds says a meeting was held Wednesday about her leaving the intensive care unit.

“We may finally start looking towards a future for my girls,” Edmonds says in the post, as long as “nothing serious happens between now and Monday.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2026.

The Canadian Press



