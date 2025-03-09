3 arrested following alleged assault against cab driver

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 9, 2025 7:40 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2025 8:30 am.

Three people are in custody after a cab driver was allegedly assaulted early Sunday morning.

Police did not provide many details except that the incident occurred in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area around 5 a.m.

The cab driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while one of the suspects, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

