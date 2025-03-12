Fleet services to take over Toronto ferries as report on how to improve service released

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

By Alan Carter and Meredith Bond

Posted March 12, 2025 5:13 pm.

A report on how to improve the Toronto ferry service ahead of a busy summer season is set to go before the Executive Committee next week.

The report found that while the fourth busiest ferry route in Canada with over 18,000 daily passengers at peak times is compliant with all regulatory requirements and meets policy expectations, it’s not fully consistent with ferry industry norms.

It makes seven recommendations to improve the safety management, organization structure, workforce development and asset management of the ferries that are one of the only links to the Toronto Islands.

Other recommendations include developing an asset management plan specific to the City’s ferry system, deploying the necessary resources required to create a robust Safety Management System that adheres to new requirements from Transport Canada, elevating the Marine Operations Unit, and developing crew recruitment and retention strategies.

Staff have also recommended that Fleet Services Division run the ferry service starting in the fall of this year instead of the Parks and Recreation Department, which aligns with the recommendations from the report.

The report does say it meets safety standards but adds, “Toronto’s ferry service is a significant service and warrants due attention….. it would greatly benefit from a more strategic approach to operations.”

An investigation into the 2022 ferry crash that injured 20 people found that “safety deficiencies” had contributed to the incident.

The full report and recommendations can be viewed here.

Deputy City Manager David Jollimore said they have accepted the recommendations, and improvements will be noticeable at the Jack Layton Terminal this summer.

When Fleet services takes over, the City said there will be more resources available and the “necessary customer experience expertise” to help smooth the transition.

The Toronto ferries are between 61 and 114 years old. City council has ordered two new fully electric ferries, but those are not set to arrive until 2026 and 2027, which means managing the aging fleet will be key.

A report is expected from city staff at some point in 2025 that looks at all opportunities to improve access to the islands in both the medium and longer term.

There has also been preliminary discussion on the feasibility of building a bridge from the mainland to the island, but that process is in the beginning stages, according to officials.

