2 charged, including a teen, in connection to arson that damaged 16 vehicles in Markham

A York Regional Police officer shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 12, 2025 10:37 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2025 11:27 am.

Two people have been charged, including a 17-year-old, in connection to an arson in Markham that damaged 16 vehicles.

York police were called to the area of Green Lane and Guardsman Road for reports of an arson on Jan. 27 around 5 a.m.

Officers found 16 vehicles had been damaged by the fire and an accelerant had been used.

The total damage by the fire was over $300,000.

Investigators also learned that a suspect vehicle believed to be related to the fire was stolen from the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East in Toronto.

With help from Toronto police, four suspects were identified including two allegedly related to the arson. Two search warrants were executed at homes in Hamilton and Toronto and an electronic device used to commit motor vehicle theft was allegedly recovered.

When one of the suspects was arrested, a youth was allegedly found concealing a weapon.

Muhammad Hassan Choudry of Hamilton and a 17-year-old male are facing several charges including arson causing damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property.

At the time of the arson, Choudry was on probation as well as conditions of judicial release orders and undertakings for unrelated offences.

Another 17-year-old male is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by a crime while a third has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mom, child dead after Oshawa house fire

A 46-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter have died in hospital after an Oshawa house fire on Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police confirm. The deceased woman's 12-year-old daughter and...

0m ago

'We need to fight back': Canada announces $29.8B in tariffs in response to Trump

Canada's government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc,...

1h ago

Ford, Carney meet for 'productive discussion' on how to tackle Trump's tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with incoming prime minister Mark Carney for the first time since he was elected leader of the Liberal Party for a "positive and productive" discussion about how to face U.S....

56m ago

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday as the tariff battle with the United States starts to weigh on the Canadian economy. The policy rate stands at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mom, child dead after Oshawa house fire

A 46-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter have died in hospital after an Oshawa house fire on Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police confirm. The deceased woman's 12-year-old daughter and...

0m ago

'We need to fight back': Canada announces $29.8B in tariffs in response to Trump

Canada's government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc,...

1h ago

Ford, Carney meet for 'productive discussion' on how to tackle Trump's tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with incoming prime minister Mark Carney for the first time since he was elected leader of the Liberal Party for a "positive and productive" discussion about how to face U.S....

56m ago

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday as the tariff battle with the United States starts to weigh on the Canadian economy. The policy rate stands at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

1:02
Are you going south for the winter? Watch this story first!

Winter will soon be coming to an end in Ontario, but if you're one of those snowbirds who fly to the south to escape the cold, you may be facing a new reality. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

2:46
Ford suspends 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

The suspension comes after a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and an agreement to meet in Washington, alongside Federal Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

0:59
Peel Police investigate Brampton homicide

Peel Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman died following a stabbing in Brampton. Our Afua Baah on how the police were alerted about the fatal incident.

20h ago

1:16
WATCH: Footage captures massive explosion at Brampton home

Surveillance footage obtained by CityNews shows an explosion occurring at a Brampton residence, which then erupts into flames.

More Videos