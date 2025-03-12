2 charged, including a teen, in connection to arson that damaged 16 vehicles in Markham

Two people have been charged, including a 17-year-old, in connection to an arson in Markham that damaged 16 vehicles.

York police were called to the area of Green Lane and Guardsman Road for reports of an arson on Jan. 27 around 5 a.m.

Officers found 16 vehicles had been damaged by the fire and an accelerant had been used.

The total damage by the fire was over $300,000.

Investigators also learned that a suspect vehicle believed to be related to the fire was stolen from the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East in Toronto.

With help from Toronto police, four suspects were identified including two allegedly related to the arson. Two search warrants were executed at homes in Hamilton and Toronto and an electronic device used to commit motor vehicle theft was allegedly recovered.

When one of the suspects was arrested, a youth was allegedly found concealing a weapon.

Muhammad Hassan Choudry of Hamilton and a 17-year-old male are facing several charges including arson causing damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property.

At the time of the arson, Choudry was on probation as well as conditions of judicial release orders and undertakings for unrelated offences.

Another 17-year-old male is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by a crime while a third has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.