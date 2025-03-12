Toronto Raptors original Oliver Miller dead at 54

Oliver Miller, who was part of the Toronto Raptors’ inaugural season, has died at the age of 54.

The Raptors confirmed Miller’s passing in a social media post on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller, who spent three seasons with our organization. He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest…

Known affectionately as “The Big O,” Miller was selected by the Raptors with their final pick in the 1995 expansion draft. He ended up playing three seasons with Toronto over two separate stints.

During Toronto’s inaugural season in 1995-96, he averaged 12.9 points, 74 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals. In the Raptors’ most notable win of their first year, a victory over Michael Jordan and the 72-10 Chicago Bulls, Miller started and played 40 minutes while finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Texas native played 133 games for Toronto, averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Through 493 career games between the Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, he averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.