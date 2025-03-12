Toronto Raptors original Oliver Miller dead at 54

Toronto Raptors centre Oliver Miller makes a pass around the head of an unsuspecting Atlanta Hawks guard Steve Smith during first quarter NBA action in Toronto Tuesday night.(CP PHOTO) 1996

By Sportsnet Staff and News Staff

Posted March 12, 2025 8:06 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2025 8:07 pm.

Oliver Miller, who was part of the Toronto Raptors’ inaugural season, has died at the age of 54.

The Raptors confirmed Miller’s passing in a social media post on Wednesday night.

Known affectionately as “The Big O,” Miller was selected by the Raptors with their final pick in the 1995 expansion draft. He ended up playing three seasons with Toronto over two separate stints.

During Toronto’s inaugural season in 1995-96, he averaged 12.9 points, 74 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals. In the Raptors’ most notable win of their first year, a victory over Michael Jordan and the 72-10 Chicago Bulls, Miller started and played 40 minutes while finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Texas native played 133 games for Toronto, averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Through 493 career games between the Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, he averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

