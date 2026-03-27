3 people seriously injured, 1 critically, in Markham crash

Three people have been seriously injured, one critically, following a two-vehicle crash in Markham.

Police in York Region say the crash occurred at Major Mackenzie Drive and McCowan Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.

A young woman and a male driver in one vehicle were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Their condition has since stabilized.

A young male from the second vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was treated for minor injuries.

Police did not provide the ages of those injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.