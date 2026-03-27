Blue Jays open new season with ninth inning win over Athletics

Kazuma Okamoto scored the winning run in his Blue Jays debut and Kevin Gausman had 11 strikeouts as Toronto opened its 50th anniversary season with a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Okamoto hit a two-out single in the ninth inning and moved to third on an Ernie Clement double. Andres Gimenez ended the game with a single up the middle off reliever Justin Sterner.

ANDRÉS GIMÉNEZ IS THE HERO IN THE NINTH ????‍♂️



BLUE JAYS WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PGV4bemVER — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2026

Gausman set a franchise record in the fifth inning when he fanned Max Muncy for his 10th strikeout, the most on opening day in team history.

A solo homer by Shea Langeliers was the lone blemish over his six-inning outing.

The Blue Jays took advantage of a fielding blunder to score two runs in the fifth against Athletics starter Luis Severino.

Outfielders Denzel Clarke and Tyler Soderstrom got their signals crossed on a drive by Gimenez. The ball dropped between them in left-centre field and bounced to the warning track, allowing Okamoto and Clement to score on the triple.

Toronto reliever Louis Varland touched 99 m.p.h. on the radar gun in his one inning of relief in the seventh. Okamoto singled in the bottom half for his first career major-league hit.

Submarine reliever Tyler Rogers worked the eighth inning in his Blue Jays debut. Jeff Hoffman blew a save opportunity in the ninth when he gave up a solo homer to Langeliers.

The start of the game was delayed about 35 minutes for player introductions and a ceremony to recognize the team’s 2025 American League title. The sellout crowd of 42,728 roared as a new banner was unveiled above the large video screen at Rogers Centre.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Gausman set the early tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He retired the first 10 batters he faced.

Athletics: Severino didn’t allow a hit until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the fourth. The right-hander had three strikeouts and gave up two earned runs, three hits and three walks.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays legends George Bell, Pat Hentgen, Jose Bautista, Vernon Wells and Ernie Whitt threw out ceremonial first pitches as part of the club’s anniversary celebration.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays improved their all-time record on Opening Day to 27-23.

COMING UP

The three-game series continues Saturday afternoon. Toronto right-hander Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.55 earned-run average) was tabbed to start against left-hander Jeffrey Springs (11-11, 4.11).