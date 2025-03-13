Toronto police nab suspect in Cabbagetown bank robbery

Toronto police have arrested a suspect after an armed bank robbery in the city’s Cabbagetown area in late February.

Officers were called to the bank at Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East on Feb. 27 at around 8 p.m. after a man wearing a mask walked into the bank and approached a teller with a handgun.

Police say the suspect demanded cash while forcing an employee into the vault.

He fled with what investigators describe as a “large quantity of cash.”

An investigation was launched and on March 12, police executed a search warrant during which a suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators say they found evidence while executing the warrant, including a replica handgun and allegedly stolen cash.

Tyrone Christey, 41, of Toronto, faces more than half-a-dozen charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and forcible confinement.