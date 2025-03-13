G7 foreign ministers start talks in Quebec, as Joly pushes back on U.S. coercion

Posted March 13, 2025 3:30 am.

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A major foreign-policy summit is underway in Quebec today, with the Liberals welcoming foreign ministers from the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The Group of Seven ministerial meeting is taking place in the Charlevoix region, just as Canada seeks support against damaging American tariffs.

The leaders are set to discuss the functioning of the G7 today, as well as geopolitical challenges ranging from Haiti to Sudan.

Ukraine is expected to loom large over the meetings, with Kyiv saying it would be willing to accept a ceasefire if Russia agrees to certain conditions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly had formal meetings last night with her counterparts representing the European Union, France and the U.K.

She is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning, ahead of an opening statement to media.

Rubio said Wednesday he aims to discuss geopolitical issues and not proposals by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada an American state. But Joly said she wants allies to push back on economic coercion that she says Washington is using to try annexing Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

