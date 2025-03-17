Breakfast Television announced that on Monday, Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show.

Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television in 2006 alongside Kevin Frankish, a position she held for 16 years until she departed from the network in February 2023. She has also hosted Canada’s Got Talent and appeared on various Canadian media platforms.

In addition to returning as co-host, Pugliese will be a co-executive producer for Breakfast Television.

“You will find NO ONE more surprised about this news than me. It’s crazy how life works sometimes,” Pugliese said.

“After two years of rest and recharging, it feels like I’m stepping back into a pair of comfy slippers. It’s such a gift to be able to return to what made my life meaningful for almost 20 years – connecting, sharing, and laughing with YOU, our BT viewers. I can’t wait to continue making mornings brighter together.”

Pugliese has received several honours throughout her career, including the Media Style Award and four Canadian Screen Award nominations for “Best Host, Talk Show, or Entertainment News.”

In September 2011, Bolen, who began his career with Rogers Sports and Media, joined CHCH Television in Hamilton, a division of Channel Zero, where he took on various roles, including hosting Morning Live: First Edition at 4 a.m. ET and working as the morning anchor for News Now.

In early 2025, Bolen announced his departure from CHCH.

“For over 35 years, BT has set the benchmark for morning television,” Bolen said.

“Many incredible hosts have paved the way, and I feel truly privileged to add my name alongside them. But the real pinch-me moment? Getting to co-host with the best in her triumphant return! I’ve admired Dina for years, and from the moment we connected, the TV spark was undeniable. I know we’ll turn that into a big yellow bulb of sunshine for audiences to wake up with.”

Devo Brown, Melanie Ng, Frank Ferragine, Caryn Ceolin, and Tammie Sutherland make up the rest of the Breakfast Television morning show.

Rogers is the parent company of Breakfast Television.