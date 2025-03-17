Mayor Chow tells Trump to ‘stop this nonsense’ on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford’s book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either side.

Chow was a guest on CNN on Monday and appealed directly to U.S. President Donald Trump and his stubborn insistence on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.

“We’re hurting each other, so I think just stop this nonsense,” Chow said, referring to the president’s 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum and the more sweeping levies set to take effect on April 2.

Chow’s rare appearance on U.S. network news came as the City of Toronto released its U.S. tariff response plan that includes no longer allowing U.S. companies to bid on municipal contracts, something Chow said could cost American businesses $1 billion over the next decade.

“We’re saying we will not allow any American companies to bid on our contracts anymore,” Chow said during her appearance on CNN News Central.

“Why do you want to hurt your biggest customers that are giving you all this money every year buying American goods?” she asked.

Much like Ford did during his multiple U.S network news appearances, Chow argued the two nations should be working together instead of battling it out in a trade war that will hurt both economies.

She argued Trump’s tariff’s would amount to a “liberation from affordable living” for American citizens, driving up prices on goods and services.

Earlier Monday, the City of Toronto released the full details of its economic action plan in response to Trump’s tariffs.

The plan, which will be debated by the Executive Committee at Toronto City Hall on Wednesday, includes both short and long-term actions aimed at shutting out American businesses while bolstering spending locally, and protecting businesses hurt by the tariffs.

“These trade measures are creating significant uncertainty for Toronto’s economy, which accounts for 25 per cent of Ontario’s GDP and facilitates approximately $123 billion in trade with the U.S. annually,” a City release states.

Here’s a closer look at the City of Toronto’s plan: (Source: City of Toronto)

Short term actions:

• Prioritizing Canadian suppliers in City procurement to support local businesses

• Deferring property taxes for industrial properties to provide cashflow relief

• Launching a “Love Local” campaign to encourage residents and businesses to choose Canadian-made goods and services

• Providing dedicated supports and promotional efforts for Toronto’s manufacturing and industrial sector

• Partnering with regional municipalities and the Province to reduce reliance on U.S.-based suppliers

• Expanding global markets for Toronto businesses through industry and export development partnerships

• Supporting technology adoption for businesses to increase competitiveness.

• Increasing procurement opportunities for Indigenous, Black and diverse suppliers and social enterprises

• Helping businesses prepare for economic and technological disruptions related to tariffs

• Directing City staff spending toward Canadian-owned and local businesses.

Procurement policy amendments

• New City competitive contracts under $353,300 for goods/services and $8.8 million for construction will be awarded exclusively to Canadian suppliers, in line with the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the terms to which the City is bound

• American-based suppliers may be deemed ineligible to bid on new competitive contracts when it is in the City’s best interest

• Increased supplier outreach programs to find local alternatives for key goods, such as construction materials, technology, municipal water equipment and paramedic supplies

• Expansion of procurement opportunities for Indigenous, Black and diverse suppliers to increase participation under the City’s Social Procurement Policy.

Industrial Property Tax Deferral Program

• Eligibility for industrial property owners experiencing significant financial hardship due to tariffs

• No penalties or interest on late payments during the six-month deferral period

• Estimated program cost of $300,000 to $750,000, offset against budgeted tax revenues

• Application-based process with approval criteria based on financial impact assessments.

“People are feeling anxious about a senseless and harmful U.S. trade war – they are worried about their jobs and the rising cost of living,” Chow said in the release.

“Toronto’s Economic Action Plan will protect businesses and workers while building a more resilient economy. We stand united as proud Canadians. Toronto will emerge stronger than ever.”