Police investigating after 2 GTA cell phone stores were robbed on Sunday

Authorities in Toronto and Peel Region are investigating two separate cell phone store robberies that occurred late Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say the first robbery was reported at a Freedom Mobile store inside the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga at approximately 4:41 p.m.

Investigators say a handgun was seen, but no property was taken. Four suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Less than two hours later, Toronto Police received a report about another robbery at a cell phone store inside the Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke, just after 6:00 p.m.

Photo shows a police cruiser outside of Woodbine Mall following reports of a robbery. (Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews)

Officers say four male suspects allegedly stole a quantity of merchandise and then fled in a vehicle.

It’s unclear if the two robberies are connected.

No injuries were reported.