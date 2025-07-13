Police investigating after 2 GTA cell phone stores were robbed on Sunday
Posted July 13, 2025 8:36 pm.
Authorities in Toronto and Peel Region are investigating two separate cell phone store robberies that occurred late Sunday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say the first robbery was reported at a Freedom Mobile store inside the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga at approximately 4:41 p.m.
Investigators say a handgun was seen, but no property was taken. Four suspects then fled in a vehicle.
Less than two hours later, Toronto Police received a report about another robbery at a cell phone store inside the Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke, just after 6:00 p.m.
Officers say four male suspects allegedly stole a quantity of merchandise and then fled in a vehicle.
It’s unclear if the two robberies are connected.
No injuries were reported.