One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton.

On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel Regional Police officers responded to a physical altercation involving tow truck companies in a parking lot in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road, near Torbram Road.

Police said a victim was located with minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Two suspects were identified, and on March 12, 2025, authorities arrested 33-year-old Sarbjit Singh of Brampton. He was charged with discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Jobanjit Singh, also of Brampton. He’s wanted on charges that include attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Peel police shared additional images of Jobanjit Singh, 25, of Brampton, who is wanted on multiple charges related to the shooting. Photo: PRP.

Police said Jobanjit Singh is encouraged to seek legal counsel and to turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Toronto has experienced a series of shootings related to the tow truck industry in recent weeks, with several occurring this month. As of March 5, 2025, Toronto police have reported 13 tow truck-related shootings this year.