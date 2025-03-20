Hot Docs names former TIFF programmer Diana Sanchez as its new executive director

<p>Diana Sanchez, senior director of film for TIFF, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin</p>

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 12:04 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 12:29 pm.

Hot Docs has named Canadian film industry veteran Diana Sanchez as its new executive director.

She will take over from interim executive director Janice Dawe, who has been leading the beleaguered arts organization since its former president Marie Nelson stepped down in July after one year in the role.

Hot Docs organizers say Sanchez will lead Canada’s largest documentary festival into “a period of rebuilding and reimagining.”

Sanchez previously worked with the Toronto International Film Festival for about two decades, first as an international programmer and then as its senior director of film from 2019 to 2021.

She was also the founding artistic director of the International Film Festival of Panama, and has worked with the Miami Film Festival, Rotterdam Film Festival and Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

In a statement, Sanchez said she’s thrilled to be joining Hot Docs during a new chapter of growth and transformation.

The Hot Docs festival will run from April 24 to May 4 in Toronto.

Over the summer, the non-profit restructured its board of directors, temporarily shut down its flagship Toronto theatre and laid off staff, citing “urgent” financial challenges. It reopened on a limited basis in the fall, saying it made “significant progress” in addressing its deficit and governance issues while searching for a new leader.

Hot Docs board co-chair Nicholas de Pencier said the organization is confident Sanchez’s leadership “will usher in an exciting new era for the organization.”

