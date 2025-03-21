Carney confirms Liberals won’t proceed with planned capital gains tax change

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks after signing a document during a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill on Friday, March 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 1:12 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 2:01 pm.

OTTAWA — Days before he’s expected to call a federal election, Prime Minister Mark Carney is confirming he won’t move ahead with a key Liberal tax policy.

The Prime Minister’s Office says a plan to hike the inclusion rate on capital gains, first pitched in the federal budget last year, will not move forward.

The proposal was set to take effect on June 25 of last year and would have seen all businesses and individuals reporting more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year pay more tax on those proceeds.

Related:

The tax change drew sharp criticism from some tech leaders and professional groups and the Liberals never passed legislation to enact it.

Carney said after securing the Liberal leadership earlier this month that nixing the capital gains change would encourage Canadian business owners to take risks.

The Liberals say they still plan to raise the lifetime capital gains exemption for sales of small business shares and farming and fishing equipment to $1.25 million, up from $1 million, though legislation would have to come after the election.

The Canada Revenue Agency had planned to follow a long-standing precedent and administer the change even before it was law — until then-finance minister Dominic LeBlanc announced in January he would delay the measure.

The CRA said any businesses or individuals who overpaid capital gains taxes will be reassessed to address the issue.

The Liberals had expected the proposed capital gains changes — a pillar of the government’s 2024 federal budget — would generate roughly $19.4 billion in tax revenue over five years.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but 6 stores, Eaton Centre and Yorkdale stores survive

An Ontario court has given Canada’s oldest company permission to liquidate all but six of its stores starting on Monday. The approval from Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne allows Hudson’s...

56m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in random fatal attack at U of T campus

Toronto police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous" after a 60-year-old man was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

23m ago

Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month. Hamilton police shared details of the investigation...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but 6 stores, Eaton Centre and Yorkdale stores survive

An Ontario court has given Canada’s oldest company permission to liquidate all but six of its stores starting on Monday. The approval from Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne allows Hudson’s...

56m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in random fatal attack at U of T campus

Toronto police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous" after a 60-year-old man was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

23m ago

Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month. Hamilton police shared details of the investigation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

2h ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

19h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.

23h ago

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".
2:56
Early report uncovers details of Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft’s alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before touchdown.

23h ago

More Videos