Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

A Canada Border Services customs booth is seen at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2025 9:34 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 10:20 am.

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days.

The updated advisory says the registration requirement applies to Canadians and other foreign nationals travelling to the U.S.

“Immigration officers may ask you to demonstrate that you are a temporary visitor in the United States,” reads the advisory. “The U.S. government strictly enforces immigration regulations. Remaining in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay can result in serious consequences such as detention or deportation.”

“The Government of Canada cannot intervene on your behalf if you do not meet your destination’s entry or exit requirements.”

Ottawa says those who don’t comply with the registration requirement could face fines and misdemeanour prosecution.

The government says visitors can consult the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website to check if they need to register and how to do so.

It says people can see if they have been automatically registered on entry to the U.S. by looking up their I-94 admission form on the U.S. Customs Border Protection website.

Many Canadians have changed travel plans to avoid the U.S. as President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs against Canada and repeatedly suggested it become the 51st state.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

53m ago

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

1h ago

Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program

OTTAWA — The federal health minister says that as of May, all eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the federal dental care program. The program was launched initially for seniors in December...

37m ago

Heathrow reopens and chaos eases. But critics say the airport's shutdown exposes UK vulnerability

LONDON (AP) — London Heathrow Airport said it was “fully operational” on Saturday, after an almost daylong closure sparked by an electrical substation fire. But thousands of passengers remained stuck,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

53m ago

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

1h ago

Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program

OTTAWA — The federal health minister says that as of May, all eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the federal dental care program. The program was launched initially for seniors in December...

37m ago

Heathrow reopens and chaos eases. But critics say the airport's shutdown exposes UK vulnerability

LONDON (AP) — London Heathrow Airport said it was “fully operational” on Saturday, after an almost daylong closure sparked by an electrical substation fire. But thousands of passengers remained stuck,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Hudson’s Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

An Ontario court has given the green light for Hudson’s Bay to begin liquidating nearly all of its stores on Monday. But six locations will remain open at least for now. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

3:05
Rain and snow expected this weekend

Flash freeze warnings are in effect for some areas of Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:51
Suspect arrested in random fatal attack at U of T

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

5:54
Hudson's Bay has life, hoping to save some stores

Canada’s oldest company was in court seeking permission from an Ontario judge to liquidate all but six stores beginning Monday.

22h ago

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

22h ago

More Videos