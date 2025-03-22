Fire spreads to multiple homes in The Beaches, one man in critical condition
Posted March 22, 2025 5:12 pm.
Toronto police say one male in his 50’s has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at Kewbeach and Kenilworth avenues just after 4 p.m.
Police say the residences have been evacuated, and one man is suffering with serious injuries.
Police say TTC shuttle buses are sheltering those who have been displaced.
An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.