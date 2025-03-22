Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

A look inside mattress manufacturer Pioneer & Legend Canada. OMNI NEWS

By Rachel Law, OMNI News

Posted March 22, 2025 8:53 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 10:25 am.

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow.

Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company that exports more than 60 per cent of its products to the U.S., says the threat of American tariffs is already hurting its bottom line.

Owner Lei Ping said the uncertainty has led to increased costs and the loss of skilled workers.

On March 3, during a period of tense tariff talks between the two countries, Ping’s company shipped 16 truckloads of mattresses to the U.S. But delays at the border meant three trucks were cleared minutes after a key tariff deadline – resulting in an estimated $40,000 in unexpected duties.

“Our profit margin is typically around 10 to 15 per cent,” said Ping. “Those tariffs wiped out our entire profit on that shipment.”

If the tariff concerns persist, Ping said the company may be forced to shut down its Ontario factories.

“The impact is very direct – a complete shutdown,” he said. “Customers are already asking, ‘What’s your plan if there’s a 20 per cent tariff?’ They’re telling us they’d rather buy locally made products.”

The company is weighing whether to absorb potential tariff costs or move its operations to the U.S.

Pioneer & Legend operates two manufacturing facilities in Vaughan and North York, employing more than 100 workers, most of them skilled tradespeople.

Production director Ze Yan Ye, who oversees staff training and quality control, said the ongoing uncertainty has created anxiety among employees.

“Many employees have asked whether their jobs are secure,” Ye said. “Some have already quit and taken jobs in other industries that aren’t affected.”

Ping said only about 10 per cent of the company’s raw materials come from the U.S., but more than 60 per cent of its finished goods are exported there. While the company also supplies major Canadian retail chains, he said the domestic market is much smaller.

Expanding into markets like Europe or Asia would be difficult, Ping said, as those regions already have established local suppliers and shifting the company’s strategy would be a major challenge.

With files from Percta Lam, OMNI News

Top Stories

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

1h ago

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

53m ago

Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program

OTTAWA — The federal health minister says that as of May, all eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the federal dental care program. The program was launched initially for seniors in December...

37m ago

Heathrow reopens and chaos eases. But critics say the airport's shutdown exposes UK vulnerability

LONDON (AP) — London Heathrow Airport said it was “fully operational” on Saturday, after an almost daylong closure sparked by an electrical substation fire. But thousands of passengers remained stuck,...

2h ago

