The Big Story

Why are concert tickets so expensive and hard to get?

A person setting up the stage for a concert. (Photo by Diane Picchiottino)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 24, 2025 7:48 am.

Getting concert tickets is harder than it used to be – and it means many Canadians have been shut out or forced to pay much higher prices with a reseller.

Is this ever going to change? What needs to happen?

Host Kris McCusker took those questions to Dan Wall of Live Nation Inc., which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010.

It is Wall’s first an in-depth feature interview on the subject since he joined the company in 2023.

He describes a complicated landscape – but says there are some options – while a court case in the U.S is scheduled to proceed.

