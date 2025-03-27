Police searching for 2 suspects who allegedly struck officer during attempted arrest in Oshawa

Photo of Assia Ouadria released by Durham Regional Police Service. DRPS/HO

By Diana Pereira

Posted March 27, 2025 3:14 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2025 3:18 pm.

Durham Regional Police Service are searching for a woman and a driver after an officer was struck by their vehicle while the pair were allegedly trying to escape an attempted arrest in Oshawa.

On Friday, March 21, at around 1:30 p.m., police saw a suspect from a recent auto-theft investigation at a plaza at 22 Stevenson Road South, who they say was breaching her release conditions.

As the police officer attempted to arrest the 31-year-old woman, they say she took off in a white Mercedes.

Police say an unknown driver began reversing the vehicle, dragging the officer several metres, struck a parked vehicle and left.

The officer was left with minor injuries.

Police are working to determine the identity of the driver, who is wanted for Dangerous Operation and Fail to Remain.

Police have issued a warrant for the female suspect, Assia Ouadria, 31, of Quebec. She is wanted for Fail to Comply with Release Order; Obstruct Police and Evade Lawful Custody.

Police released the video below.

