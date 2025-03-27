Pickering man accused of sexually assaulting a minor he met online

Police have released an image of 19-year-old Abraar Shaikh. (YRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 27, 2025 12:04 pm.

A man from Pickering has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor whom he met online.

Investigators say 19-year-old Abraar Shaikh met the victim in October 2024 through an unnamed social media app that is geared toward young people.

After chatting for several days, the pair arranged to meet in-person somewhere in Richmond Hill. Investigators say Shaikh drove the victim to an undisclosed location and sexually assaulted them.

He has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. However, police believe there may be more alleged victims.

They say Shaikh is known on social media as “Aria” and “Aria_abu416.” 

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

